Best OTC Choices in Artificial Tears/Ophthalmic Lubricants

Lubricating eye drops, which are available over the counter, work by providing some of the same elements that your tears have naturally. That means the film in your tears can work more effectively to protect the surface of your eyes.
Here are Money’s picks for the best ophthalmic lubricants, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#6
|Artificial Tears
|Polyvinyl alcohol Povidone
|
|
#8
|Bausch + Lomb Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops
|Glycerin
|
|
#3
|Blink Tears
|Polyethylene glycol
|
|
#7
|Clear Eyes Natural Tears
|Polyvinyl alcohol Povidone
|
|
#9
|GenTeal Tears
|Polyethylene glycol Propylene glycol
|
|
#1
|Refresh Tears
|Carboxymethylcellulose sodium
|
|
#2
|Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Original
|Polyethylene glycol Propylene glycol
|
|
#4
|TheraTears Dry Eye Therapy
|Sodium carboxymethylcellulose
|
|
#5
|Visine Tears Dry Eye Relief
|Polyethylene glycol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.