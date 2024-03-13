Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Artificial Tears/Ophthalmic Lubricants

    Lubricating eye drops, which are available over the counter, work by providing some of the same elements that your tears have naturally. That means the film in your tears can work more effectively to protect the surface of your eyes.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best ophthalmic lubricants, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Artificial Tears Polyvinyl alcohol Povidone
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Contains preservatives
    • Eye drops
    #8
    		Bausch + Lomb Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops Glycerin
    • Eye drops
    • Preservative-free
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Protects against further eye irritation
    #7
    		Clear Eyes Natural Tears Polyvinyl alcohol Povidone
    • Works up to 12 hours
    • Contains preservatives
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Protects against further eye irritation
    #9
    		GenTeal Tears Polyethylene glycol Propylene glycol
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Protects against further eye irritation
    • Contains preservatives
    • Eye drops
    #1
    		Refresh Tears Carboxymethylcellulose sodium
    • Can protect against eye irritation
    • Relieves eye burning, itching, and discomfort
    • Contains preservatives
    • Eye drops
    #2
    		Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Original Polyethylene glycol Propylene glycol
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Contains preservatives
    • Eye drops
    #4
    		TheraTears Dry Eye Therapy Sodium carboxymethylcellulose
    • Preservative-free in the eye
    • Relieves eye burning and irritation
    • Eye drops
    #5
    		Visine Tears Dry Eye Relief Polyethylene glycol
    • Contains preservatives
    • Soothes dry, gritty eyes
    • Protects against further irritation
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    • Eye drops
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

