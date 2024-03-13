Best OTC Choices in Aspirin, Recurrent Heart Attack/Stroke Prevention

Taking a regular dose of aspirin reduces the likelihood of your blood clumping together into clots and so can help prevent heart attacks and strokes.
Here are Money’s picks for the best aspirin for preventing heart attacks and stroke, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Bayer Aspirin Low Dose
|Aspirin
|
|
#7
|CVS Health Low Dose Aspirin
|Aspirin
|
|
#2
|Ecotrin Low Strength Tablets
|Aspirin
|
|
#8
|GoodSense Low Dose Aspirin
|Aspirin
|
|
#4
|Kirkland Signature Low Dose Aspirin
|Aspirin
|
|
#5
|Rite Aid Low Dose Aspirin
|Aspirin
|
|
#3
|St. Joseph
|Aspirin
|
|
#6
|Walgreens Low Dose Aspirin
|Aspirin
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.