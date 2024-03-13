Best OTC Choices in Blood Glucose Monitors

If you have diabetes, you'll probably need a blood glucose meter to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in your blood. Here are Money’s picks for the best such devices.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|Abbott FreeStyle Freedom Lite
|N/A
|
|
#2
|Accu-Chek Guide
|N/A
|
|
#8
|Bayer Contour Plus
|N/A
|
|
#5
|Contour Next One
|N/A
|
|
#4
|Dexcom G6
|N/A
|
|
#3
|FreeStyle Libre
|N/A
|
|
#9
|iHealth Align
|N/A
|
|
#10
|Nova Max Plus
|N/A
|
|
#6
|OneTouch Ultra 2
|N/A
|
|
#1
|OneTouch Verio
|N/A
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.