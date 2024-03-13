Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Blood Glucose Monitors

    If you have diabetes, you'll probably need a blood glucose meter to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in your blood. Here are Money’s picks for the best such devices.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		Abbott FreeStyle Freedom Lite N/A
    • Large display
    • Results in 5 seconds
    • Backlit screen
    #2
    		Accu-Chek Guide N/A
    • Mobile app
    • Strip port light
    • Compact design
    #8
    		Bayer Contour Plus N/A
    • Large display
    • Two chances per strip
    • No initial setup
    #5
    		Contour Next One N/A
    • Mobile app
    • Color range indicator
    • Compact design
    #4
    		Dexcom G6 N/A
    • Continuous glucose monitor
    • No fingersticks
    • Mobile app
    #3
    		FreeStyle Libre N/A
    • Continuous glucose monitor
    • No fingersticks
    • Mobile app
    #9
    		iHealth Align N/A
    • Mobile app
    • No display on device
    • Compact
    #10
    		Nova Max Plus N/A
    • Can test ketones on same device
    • Glucose results in 5 seconds
    • Large display
    #6
    		OneTouch Ultra 2 N/A
    • Large screen
    • Results in 5 seconds
    • DoubleSure technology
    #1
    		OneTouch Verio N/A
    • Mobile app
    • Color range indicator
    • Compact design
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.