    Best OTC Choices in Blood Pressure Monitors

    Doctors recommend that people with high blood pressure at least consider buying a blood pressure monitor to use at home. The device can allow hypertensives to monitor if their medication is working effectively, which can be especially useful when starting on a drug.

    Here are Money's picks for the best children's blood pressure monitors. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		A&D Talking Blood Pressure Machine N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Audible readings and instructions
    • Stores 90 readings
    #1
    		Homedics Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Use on the wrist
    • Memory for 2 users
    • One-touch operation
    #6
    		iHealth Track Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Color-coded display
    • Stores up to 99 readings
    • Battery-operated
    #10
    		LifeSource Digital Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Stores up to 90 readings
    • Battery or AC
    #5
    		Microlife Watch BP Home N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Can connect to PC
    • Stores up to 250 readings
    #4
    		Omron Wireless 10 Series Arm Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Memory for 2 users
    • Stores up to 200 readings
    #7
    		Omron 3 series Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Stores up to 14 readings
    • Battery-operated
    #8
    		QardioArm N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Mobile app
    • Battery-operated
    • Wireless
    #2
    		Welch Allyn Home Blood Pressure Monitor N/A
    • Mobile app
    • Arm cuff
    • Battery-operated
    #9
    		Withings BPM Connect N/A
    • Arm cuff
    • Mobile app
    • Battery-operated
    • Wireless
    • Color-coded
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

