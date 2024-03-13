Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Blood Sampling Devices/Lancets

    The blood glucose meters most diabetics need often come with a lancet to extract blood. But one you own doesn’t, or you need additional blood sampling devices, here are Money’s picks for the best such examples.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Accu-Chek FastClix N/A
    • Preloaded lancets
    • 11 depth settings
    • Lancet counter
    #10
    		Auvon Lancing Device & Twist Lancets N/A
    • Reduced vibrations
    • 5 depth settings
    • Eject button
    #9
    		Bayer Microlet Lancets N/A
    • Protective cap
    • Silicone coating
    • Only for use with microlet and glucolet device
    #6
    		CareTouch Lancing Device N/A
    • 10 depth settings
    • Works with most round lancets
    • Ejector button
    #3
    		FreeStyle Lancing Device II N/A
    • Gentle lancet release
    • Comfort Zone Technology
    • Adjustable depth
    #4
    		Genteel Plus Painless Lancing Device N/A
    • Vacuum technology
    • Less pain
    • More shallow poke
    #2
    		OneTouch Delica Plus N/A
    • Reduced lancet vibration
    • 13 depth settings
    #7
    		Owen Mumford Autolet N/A
    • 9 depth settings
    • Comfort Zone Technology
    • Compatibile with multiple lancets
    #5
    		Pip Lancets N/A
    • Hidden needle
    • Zero vibration
    • Different depth options
    #8
    		TruePlus Sterile Lancets N/A
    • Fits most lancing devices
    • Available in different sizes
    • Tri-beveled
    • Curved grips
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.