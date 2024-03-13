Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Burn Treatments

    While serious burns require the attention of medical professionals, you can treat minor burns yourself with help from over-the-counter products. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to treat burns, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Alocane Emergency Burn Gel Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Contains aloe
    #8
    		Aveeno Skin Relief Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Can be applied as needed
    • Fragrance-free
    • Dye-free
    #4
    		Bactine Max Pain Relieving Cleansing Spray & Liquid Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #7
    		Boiron Calendula Cream Calendula officinalis
    • Homeopathic
    • Cream
    • Can apply as needed
    #6
    		Curad Soothe & Cool Burn Bandages Hydrogel
    • Cools on contact
    • Water-based gel pad
    #9
    		DermaRite AquaDerm Hydrogel Hydrogel
    • Cools on contact
    • Transparent
    • Dressing
    #1
    		Neosporin Burn Relief & First-Aid Antibiotic Ointment Bacitracin zinc Neomycin sulfate Polymyxin B sulfate Pramoxine Hcl
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use 1-3 times a day
    • Contains analgesic to relieve pain
    #10
    		Safetec First Aid & Burn Cream Single Use Packets Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
    • Single-use packets
    • Cream
    • Relieves pain
    #5
    		Solarcaine Aloe Extra Burn Relief Gel Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Contains aloe
    #2
    		WaterJel BurnJel Lidocaine
    • Fast relief of burns
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

