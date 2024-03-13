Best OTC Choices in Burn Treatments

While serious burns require the attention of medical professionals, you can treat minor burns yourself with help from over-the-counter products. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to treat burns, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Alocane Emergency Burn Gel
|Lidocaine
|
|
#8
|Aveeno Skin Relief Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#4
|Bactine Max Pain Relieving Cleansing Spray & Liquid
|Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
|
|
#7
|Boiron Calendula Cream
|Calendula officinalis
|
|
#6
|Curad Soothe & Cool Burn Bandages
|Hydrogel
|
|
#9
|DermaRite AquaDerm Hydrogel
|Hydrogel
|
|
#1
|Neosporin Burn Relief & First-Aid Antibiotic Ointment
|Bacitracin zinc Neomycin sulfate Polymyxin B sulfate Pramoxine Hcl
|
|
#10
|Safetec First Aid & Burn Cream Single Use Packets
|Benzalkonium Cl Lidocaine
|
|
#5
|Solarcaine Aloe Extra Burn Relief Gel
|Lidocaine
|
|
#2
|WaterJel BurnJel
|Lidocaine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.