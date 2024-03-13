Best OTC Choices in Canker Sore Treatments

Canker sores — essentially small ulcers in your mouth — can be treated with over-the-counter pastes, creams, gels and liquids that help relieve pain and speed healing, provided they’re applied to sores as soon as they appear.
Here are Money’s picks for the best canker sore treatments. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and usage.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|Anbesol Maximum Strength Gel
|Benzocaine
|
|
#10
|Blistex Kanka SoftBrush Gel
|Benzocaine Zinc chloride
|
|
#9
|Cankaid Sore Mouth Rinse
|Sodium Alum Calcium Carbonate Sodium Perborate Monodyrateo Sodium Carbonate
|
|
#8
|Canker-X Mouth Sore Gel
|Polyvinylpyrrolidone Sodium hyaluronate Aloe vera
|
|
#7
|Dentemp Canker Cover
|Menthol
|
|
#3
|Gly-Oxide Liquid Oral cleanser
|Carbamide peroxide
|
|
#4
|Kank-A Mouth Pain Liquid
|Benzocaine
|
|
#1
|Orajel Mouth Sores Medicated
|Benzocaine Menthol Zinc chloride
|
|
#6
|Rincinol PRN Mouth Sore Rinse
|Sodium hyaluronate Polyvinylpyrrolidone Glycyrrhetinic acid Aloe vera extract Propylene glycol
|
|
#5
|Zilactin-B Canker Sore Gel
|Benzyl alcohol
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.