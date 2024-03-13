Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Canker Sore Treatments

    Canker sores — essentially small ulcers in your mouth — can be treated with over-the-counter pastes, creams, gels and liquids that help relieve pain and speed healing, provided they’re applied to sores as soon as they appear.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best canker sore treatments. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and usage.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Anbesol Maximum Strength Gel Benzocaine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Gel
    #10
    		Blistex Kanka SoftBrush Gel Benzocaine Zinc chloride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Gel
    #9
    		Cankaid Sore Mouth Rinse Sodium Alum Calcium Carbonate Sodium Perborate Monodyrateo Sodium Carbonate
    • Rinse
    • Must spit out
    • Must avoid eating or drinking for 20 minutes
    #8
    		Canker-X Mouth Sore Gel Polyvinylpyrrolidone Sodium hyaluronate Aloe vera
    • Gel
    • Benzocaine-free
    • Must avoid eating or drinking for 1 hour
    #7
    		Dentemp Canker Cover Menthol
    • Lasts up to 12 hours
    • Tablets
    • Safe for people 5 years and older
    • Stays on while eating
    #3
    		Gly-Oxide Liquid Oral cleanser Carbamide peroxide
    • Cleanses sores
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Must spit out
    #4
    		Kank-A Mouth Pain Liquid Benzocaine
    • Liquid
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #1
    		Orajel Mouth Sores Medicated Benzocaine Menthol Zinc chloride
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Contains astringent to protect sores from irritation
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Gel
    #6
    		Rincinol PRN Mouth Sore Rinse Sodium hyaluronate Polyvinylpyrrolidone Glycyrrhetinic acid Aloe vera extract Propylene glycol
    • Mouth rinse
    • Must avoid eating or drinking for 1 hour
    • Alcohol free
    #5
    		Zilactin-B Canker Sore Gel Benzyl alcohol
    • Gel
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Must allow to dry for 30-60 seconds
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

