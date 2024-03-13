Best OTC Choices in Children’s Allergy Products

Many allergy medications for children often share the same active ingredients as their adult counterparts, but add detailed instructions for administering to children, which some packaging for adults may lack.
Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s allergy medications, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Children's Allegra
|Fexofenadine
|
|
#4
|Benadryl Children's Allergy
|Diphenhydramine
|
|
#1
|Children's Claritin
|Loratadine
|
|
#8
|DrKids Allergy
|Diphenhydramine
|
|
#5
|Children's Flonase Sensimist
|Fluticasone
|
|
#9
|Hyland's 4 Kids Allergy Relief Tablets
|Allium Cepa Galphimia Glauca Histaminum Hydrochloricum Lufta Operculata Natrum Muriaticum Nux Vomica
|
|
#6
|Children's Nasacort Allergy 24HR
|Triamcinolone
|
|
#7
|Xyzal Children's Allergy
|Levocetirizine
|
|
#2
|Children's Zyrtec
|Cetirizine
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.