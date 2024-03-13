Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children’s Allergy Products

    Many allergy medications for children often share the same active ingredients as their adult counterparts, but add detailed instructions for administering to children, which some packaging for adults may lack.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s allergy medications, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Children's Allegra Fexofenadine
    • Available in dissolve tabs and liquid
    • Lasts 12 hours
    • Non-drowsy
    • For children ages 2 to less than 12
    #4
    		Benadryl Children's Allergy Diphenhydramine
    • Available in chewable tablets and liquid
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Lasts 4-6 hours
    • Comes in different flavors
    • For children 6 to 11
    #1
    		Children's Claritin Loratadine
    • Available in chewables and syrup
    • Can be used in children 2 years and older
    • Syrup is dye-free and sugar-free
    • Comes in different flavors
    #8
    		DrKids Allergy Diphenhydramine
    • Available in pre-measured single-use vials
    • Dye-free, alcohol-free, and sugar-free
    • Safe to use in ages 6-11 years old
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #5
    		Children's Flonase Sensimist Fluticasone
    • Available in a nasal spray
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Safe to use in ages 2 and older
    • Gentle mist
    • Non-drowsy
    #9
    		Hyland's 4 Kids Allergy Relief Tablets Allium Cepa Galphimia Glauca Histaminum Hydrochloricum Lufta Operculata Natrum Muriaticum Nux Vomica
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in ages 2-12 years old
    • Available in quick dissolve tablets
    • Dye-free and sugar-free
    #6
    		Children's Nasacort Allergy 24HR Triamcinolone
    • Available in a nasal spray
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Safe to use in ages 2 and older
    • Alcohol-free
    • Non-drowsy
    #7
    		Xyzal Children's Allergy Levocetirizine
    • Available in a liquid
    • Comes in two flavors
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Safe to use in ages 2 years and older
    • Dye-free, alcohol-free, and sugar-free
    #2
    		Children's Zyrtec Cetirizine
    • Available in chewables, dissolve tabs, and syrup
    • Comes in different flavors
    • Syrup is dye-free and sugar-free
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • For children 2 and older
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

