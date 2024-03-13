Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children's Analgesics

    Products aimed at relieving pain and fever in adults may not be suitable for children, due to their doses and more. Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s analgesics, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and dosage.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Children's Advil Ibuprofen
    • Available in a suspension
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Comes in different flavors
    • For children 2 to 11
    #8
    		Equate Children's Pain & Fever Acetaminophen
    • Available in a suspension
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Comes in different flavors
    • Available in a dye-free version
    • For children 2 to 11
    #7
    		FeverAll Acetaminophen Suppositories Acetaminophen
    • Good for those who can't take medications by mouth
    • Relieves pain and fever
    • Dye-free
    • Can be used in children as young as 6 months
    #5
    		Infants' Motrin Ibuprofen
    • Available in a suspension
    • Relieves pain and fever
    • Lasts up to 8 hours
    • Dye-free
    • 6 to 23 months
    #4
    		Infants' Tylenol Acetaminophen
    • Available in a suspension
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Available in a dye-free version
    • Can be used for ages 2-3, between 24-35 lbs
    • Ask a doctor if child is under 2
    #6
    		Little Remedies Fever + Pain Reliever Acetaminophen
    • Available in a suspension
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Dye-free
    • Comes in different flavors
    • Can be used for ages 2-3, between 24-35 lbs
    • Ask a doctor if child is under 2
    #2
    		Children's Motrin Ibuprofen
    • Available in a suspension and chewable tablets
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Available in a dye-free versions
    • Lasts up to 8 hours
    • For children 2 to 11
    #1
    		Children's Tylenol Acetaminophen
    • Available in a suspension, powder packets, and chewable tablets
    • Relieves fever and pain
    • Comes in different flavors
    • For children 2 to 11
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

