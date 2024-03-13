Best OTC Choices in Children's Analgesics

Products aimed at relieving pain and fever in adults may not be suitable for children, due to their doses and more. Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s analgesics, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and dosage.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#3
|Children's Advil
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#8
|Equate Children's Pain & Fever
|Acetaminophen
|
|
#7
|FeverAll Acetaminophen Suppositories
|Acetaminophen
|
|
#5
|Infants' Motrin
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#4
|Infants' Tylenol
|Acetaminophen
|
|
#6
|Little Remedies Fever + Pain Reliever
|Acetaminophen
|
|
#2
|Children's Motrin
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#1
|Children's Tylenol
|Acetaminophen
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.