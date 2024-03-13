Best OTC Choices in Children's Cough/Cold Combinations

A cough, cold or flu can cause a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold products for children.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|Boiron Kids Chestal Cold & Cough
|Dulcamara Ferrum phosphoricum Hydrastis canadensis Kali bichromicum Nux vomica
|
|
#1
|Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough
|Brompheniramine Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
|
|
#5
|Hyland's 4 Kids Cold 'n Cough
|Allium Cepa Hepar Sulph Hydrastis Natrum Muriaticum Phosphorus Pulsatilla Sulphur
|
|
#3
|Children's Mucinex Multi-Symptom Cold
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
|
|
#6
|PediaCare Children's Cold & Cough
|Brompheniramine Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
|
|
#2
|Children's Robitussin Cough & Cold
|Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
|
|
#8
|Triaminic Children's Day Time Cold & Cough
|Dextromethorphan Phenylephrine
|
|
#7
|Vicks Children's NyQuil Cold & Cough Relief
|Chlorpheniramine Dextromethorphan
|
|
#4
|Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup + Mucus
|Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.