    Best OTC Choices in Children's Cough Products

    Parents who prefer cough medications for their children that have manmade active ingredients can opt for children’s versions. Among other advantages, these kids’ formulations may carry instructions that more explicitly address use by younger users.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s cough products. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and dosage.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		Chestal Honey Cough Syrup Antimonium tartaricum Bryonia Coccus cacti Drosera Ipecacuanha Pulsatilla Rumex crispus Spongia tosta Sticta pulmonaria
    • Available in a liquid
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Drug-free
    #2
    		Children's Dimetapp Cold & Cough Dextromethorphan Brompheniramine Phenylephrine
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    • Can cause drowsiness
    • Relieves cough, sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes
    #10
    		Halls Kids Sore Throat & Cough Pops Menthol
    • Available in different flavors
    • Comes in lolipops
    • Relieves cough and sore throat
    • For children 5 and older
    • For 4 and under, ask a doctor
    #4
    		Hyland's 4 Kids Cold & Cough Alium Cepa Hepar Sulph Calc Hydrastis Natrum Muriaticum Phosphorus Pulsatilla Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Available in a liquid
    • Dye-free and sugar-free
    #6
    		Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup Honey
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Dye-free
    • Drug-free
    #7
    		Maty's Organic Children's Cough Syrup Honey Apple cider vinegar Clove Cinnamon Lemon balm extract Lemon peel Majoram Cayenne pepper
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Drug-free
    #3
    		Children's Mucinex Cough Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Available as granules
    • Relieves cough and congestion
    #1
    		Children's Robitussin Cough and Chest Congestion DM Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    • Available in a liquid
    • Relieves cough and congestion
    #8
    		Vicks Children's Cough & Congestion Dextromethorphan Guaifenesin Phenylephrine
    • Available in a liquid
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Dye-free
    #5
    		Zarbee's Naturals Children's Cough Syrup + Mucus Dark honey Ivy leaf Zinc Elderberry
    • Available in a syrup
    • Safe in children 2 to 6 years old
    • Non-drowsy
    • Soothes cough and clears mucus
    • Drug-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

