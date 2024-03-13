Best OTC Choices in Children's Cough Products

Parents who prefer cough medications for their children that have manmade active ingredients can opt for children’s versions. Among other advantages, these kids’ formulations may carry instructions that more explicitly address use by younger users.

Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s cough products. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and dosage.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.