Best OTC Choices in Children's Motion Sickness Products

    The active ingredients in medications that lessen motion sickness in children are often the same as for adult formulations. But kids’ versions are more likely to be flavored and have dosing information targeted for younger users.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s motion sickness products. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024.

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Bonine Meclizine
    • Available in chewable tablest
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Taken once daily
    #1
    		Dramamine for Kids Dimenhydrinate
    • Available in chewable tablets
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Dye-free
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #5
    		Gravol Kids Quick Dissolve Chewable Tablets Dimenhydrinate
    • Available in quick-dissolving tablets
    • Dye-free
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Can cause drowsiness
    #4
    		Hyland's Motion Sickness Relief Cocculus Indicus Nux Vomica Petroleum Tabacum
    • Non-drowsy
    • Available in quick-dissolving tablets
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    #6
    		Nauzene Kids Liquid Lactic acid Wild hops
    • Available in a liquid
    • Non-drowsy
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    #8
    		Psi Bands N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Latex-free
    • Can be used as needed
    • No age information for children
    #3
    		Sea-Band Child Wristbands N/A
    • Safe in children 3-12 years old
    • Drug-free
    • Can be used as needed
