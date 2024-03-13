Best OTC Choices in Children's Mouthwashes

Adult mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can create a flavor that’s too intense for your child's tastes and can be toxic when swallowed. Mouthwash for kids is free of alcohol and usually comes in more palatable flavors like orange and strawberry.
Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s mouthwashes, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|ACT Kids Anticavity Fluoride Rinse
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#5
|Colgate Kids Mouthwash
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#6
|Crest Kids
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#2
|Firefly Kids! Anticavity Mouth Rinse
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#4
|Hello Kids Fluoride Mouthwash
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#7
|Listerine Smart Rinse
|Sodium fluoride
|
|
#3
|Tom's of Maine Silly Strawberry Anticavity Mouth Rinse
|Sodium fluoride
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.