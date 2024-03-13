Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Children's Mouthwashes

    Adult mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can create a flavor that’s too intense for your child's tastes and can be toxic when swallowed. Mouthwash for kids is free of alcohol and usually comes in more palatable flavors like orange and strawberry.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s mouthwashes, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		ACT Kids Anticavity Fluoride Rinse Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    #5
    		Colgate Kids Mouthwash Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    #6
    		Crest Kids Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    #2
    		Firefly Kids! Anticavity Mouth Rinse Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    • Sugar-free
    #4
    		Hello Kids Fluoride Mouthwash Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    • Dye-free
    #7
    		Listerine Smart Rinse Sodium fluoride
    • Available in different flavors
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    #3
    		Tom's of Maine Silly Strawberry Anticavity Mouth Rinse Sodium fluoride
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Alcohol-free
    • Dye-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

