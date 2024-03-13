Best OTC Choices in Children's Mouthwashes

Adult mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can create a flavor that’s too intense for your child's tastes and can be toxic when swallowed. Mouthwash for kids is free of alcohol and usually comes in more palatable flavors like orange and strawberry.

Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s mouthwashes, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.