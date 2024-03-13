Best OTC Choices in Children's Sore Throat Products

Products designed to ease the pain of a sore throat for children may have much the same ingredients as adult formulations. But kids’ versions are more likely to be flavored and to have dosing information targeted to younger users.
Here are Money’s picks for the best children’s motion sickness products. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
#3
|Cepacol Extra Strength Sore Throat
|Benzocaine Menthol
#1
|Chloraseptic Sore Throat Spray
|Phenol
#4
|Halls Kids Cherry Cough and Sore Throat Pops
|Menthol
#5
|Hyland's 4 Kids Sore Throat Relief
|Aconitum Napellus Ferrum Phosphoricum Hepar Sulphuris Calcareum Phosphorus Spongia Tosta
#2
|Little Remedies Sore Throat Pops
|Pectin
#6
|Ricola Herbal Immunity Citrus Gummies
|Vitamin C Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Ginseng root
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.