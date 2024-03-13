Best OTC Choices in Children's Topical Cough Suppressants, Ointments

Ointment rubs for children purported to relieve the discomfort of a cold and suppress coughing may have man-made or natural ingredients. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical cough suppressant ointments for children, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and dosage.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#4
|Herbion Naturals Chest Rub
|Olive oil Eucalyptus oil Clove oil Wintergreen oil Beeswax
|
|
#2
|Maty's All Natural Baby Chest Rub
|Lavender essential oil Chamomile essential oil Eucalyptus essential oil
|
|
#5
|Nature's Baby Organics Ah-Choo! Chest/Cold/Vapor Rub
|Sunflower seed oil Cera alba Coconut oil Olive oil Eucalyptus oil Lavender oil Tea tree oil
|
|
#1
|Vicks VapoRub Children's Topical Cough Suppressant
|Camphor Eucalyptus oil Menthol
|
|
#3
|Zarbee's Naturals Baby Chest Rub
|Eucalyptus Beeswax Lavender
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.