    Best OTC Choices in Coenzyme Q10 Supplements

    An antioxidant known as coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is produced naturally by your body, and is sometimes sold as part of supplements — based on research that shows this enzyme may contribute to heart health and control of blood pressure.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best coenzyme Q10 supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Doctor's Best High Absorption CoQ10 Coenzyme Q10 Black pepper extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily
    #8
    		Garden of Life Raw Co Q10 Chia seed oil Co Q10 Organic fruit and vegetable blend Probiotic blend
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Best with food
    • For adults only
    #1
    		Jarrow Formulas Co-Q10 Coenzyme Q10
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • Capsules
    #5
    		Life Extension Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once or twice a day
    #2
    		Nature's Bounty Co Q10 Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • Rapid-release
    #6
    		Nordic Naturals Co Q10 Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Must take with food
    #3
    		NOW Foods Co Q10 Coenzyme Q10 Hawthorn berry
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • For adults only
    #7
    		NutraBio Co Q10 Coenzyme Q10 Black pepper extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Must take with food
    #9
    		Pure Encapsulations Co Q10 Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Vegan
    #10
    		Thorne Research Coenzyme Q10
    • Capsules
    • Taken once to twice a day
    • Gluten-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

