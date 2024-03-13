Best OTC Choices in Cold Remedies

A cold can trigger discomfort in your head or chest, including nasal congestion, a runny nose and general malaise. Here are Money’s picks for the best cold remedies, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#2
|NyQuil Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
|
|
#3
|DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#4
|Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Cold
|Aspirin, Chlorpheniramine, Phenylephrine
|
|
#5
|Theraflu Express Max Severe Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#6
|Emergen-C 1000mg vitamin C
|Vitamin C, Thaimin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Folate, Vitamin B12, Pantothenic acid, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Zinc ascorbate, Manganese, Chromium, Sdoum, Potassium
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.