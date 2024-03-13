Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cosmetic Mouthwashes/Oral Rinses

    Cosmetic oral rinses can temporarily mask bad breath and provide a pleasing flavor but, unlike their therapeutic counterparts, they do not kill bacteria and so may be less effective for long-term control of bad breath.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best cosmetic mouthwashes and oral rinses, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about each. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Act Anticavity Fluoride Rinse Sodium fluoride
    • Alcohol-free
    • Contains fluoride
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #7
    		CloSYS Ultra Sensitive Mouthwash Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide Trisodium Phosphate Citric Acid
    • Alcohol-free
    • Used twice a day
    • Should wait 20 minutes before eating
    #2
    		Colgate Total Advanced Pro-Shield Mouthwash Cetylpyridinium chloride
    • 12 hours of antibacterial protection
    • Alcohol-free
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #3
    		Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash Multi Protection Sodium fluoride
    • Alcohol-free
    • Contains fluoride
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    #4
    		Crest Scope Outlast Mouthwash Alcohol Glycerin
    • Contains alcohol
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Freshens breath
    #1
    		Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash Eucalyptol Menthol Methyl Salicylate Thymol
    • Contains alcohol
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Kills 99% of germs that cause bad breath
    #8
    		SmartMouth Clinical DDS Oral Rinse Cetylpyridinium Chloride
    • Used twice a day
    • Alcohol-free
    • Paraben-free
    #6
    		TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse Sodium bicarbonate Sodium hydroxide
    • Alcohol-free
    • For adults 18 years and older
    • Used twice a day
    • Should wait 5 minutes before eating
    #9
    		Tom's of Maine Wicked Fresh! Mouthwash Glycerin Sorbitol Aloe Zinc citrate Menthol
    • Fluoride-free
    • Vegan
    • Alcohol-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

