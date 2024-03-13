Best OTC Choices in Cough/Cold/Flu Combinations, Daytime

A cough, cold or flu can cause a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the daytime. The picks include data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|DayQuil Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#2
|Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Cold and Flu
|Acetaminophen, Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#3
|Theraflu Severe Cold Relief
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
|
|
#4
|Advil Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu
|Ibuprofen, Phenylephrine, Chlorpheniramine
|
|
#5
|Tylenol Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#6
|Robitussin DM Maximum Strength Cough & Chest Congestion
|Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
|
|
#7
|Mucinex Fast-Max Cold, Flu, and Sore throat
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#8
|DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu
|Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Gauifenesin, Phenylephrine
|
|
#9
|Benylin All in One Cold, Flu & Cough
|Dextromethorphan, Pseudoephedrine, Guaifenesin, Acetaminophen
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.