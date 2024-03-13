Best OTC Choices in Cough/Cold/Flu Combinations, Daytime

A cough, cold or flu can cause a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the daytime. The picks include data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.