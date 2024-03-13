Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cough/Cold/Flu Combinations, Daytime

    A cough, cold or flu can cause a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the daytime. The picks include data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		DayQuil Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #2
    		Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Cold and Flu Acetaminophen, Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sneezing
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #3
    		Theraflu Severe Cold Relief Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #4
    		Advil Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Ibuprofen, Phenylephrine, Chlorpheniramine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sneezing
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #5
    		Tylenol Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #6
    		Robitussin DM Maximum Strength Cough & Chest Congestion Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    #7
    		Mucinex Fast-Max Cold, Flu, and Sore throat Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #8
    		DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Gauifenesin, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats sinus pressure
    #9
    		Benylin All in One Cold, Flu & Cough Dextromethorphan, Pseudoephedrine, Guaifenesin, Acetaminophen
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats sinus pressure
    • Improves congestion
    • Treats pain
    • Reduces fever
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

