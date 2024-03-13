Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Cough/Cold/Flu Combinations, Nighttime

    A cough, cold or flu can trigger a host of symptoms in your head and chest. Here are Money’s picks for the best combination cough/cold/flu products to address discomfort during the nighttime. We include information on active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Nyquil Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Treats headache and body aches
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Available in liquid and capsules
    #2
    		Alka-Seltzer Plus Maximum Strength Nighttime Cold and Flu Acetaminophen, Doxylamine, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Available in capsules
    • Treats headache, body aches, sore throat
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats runny nose
    • Relieves cough
    • Causes drowsiness
    #3
    		Theraflu Nightime Severe Cold & Cough Acetaminophen, Diphenhydramine, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats headache and body aches
    • Improves nasal congestion
    • Available in a powder for liquid
    • Relieves cough
    • Causes drowsiness
    #4
    		Coricidin HBP Day & Night Multi-Symptom Flu Day: Acetaminophen, Guaifenesin Night: Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
    • Day: Reduces fever, treats pain, improves congestion
    • Night: Reduces fever, treats pain, relieves cough, causes drowsiness
    #5
    		Advil Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu Ibuprofen, Phenylephrine, Chlorpheniramine
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves pain
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Treats sneezing
    • Improves congestion
    #6
    		Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Nighttime Acetaminophen, Chlorpheniraime, Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine
    • Reduces fever
    • Treats pain
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Relieves cough
    • Improves congestion
    #7
    		Robitussin Nighttime Cough Dextromethorphan, Doxylamine
    • Relieves cough
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Treats sneezing
    #8
    		Mucinex Nightshift Cold & Flu Acetaminophen, Dextromethorphan, Triprolidine
    • Reduces fever
    • Relieves cough
    • Causes drowsiness
    • Treats sneezing
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.