Best OTC Choices in Cranberry Supplements

Cranberry pills are small tablets or capsules made from a dried, powdered form of the fruit. They’re taken to provide many of the same purported health benefits as fresh cranberries, such as reducing the risk of urinary tract infections. Some cranberry supplements also contain other ingredients, such as vitamin C or probiotics, to enhance their effects.
Here are Money’s picks for the best cranberry supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|Bluebonnet Nutrition Cranberry Fruit Extract
|Vitamin C Cranberry
|
|
#7
|Gaia Herbs Cranberry Concentrate
|Cranberry
|
|
#5
|Life Extension Cran-Max
|Cranberry Ellirose hibiscus extract
|
|
#8
|Nature Made Cranberry
|Vitamin C Cranberry
|
|
#1
|Nature's Bounty Cranberry
|Vitamin C Vitamin E Cranberry concentrate
|
|
#4
|Nature's Way Cranberry Fruit
|Cranberry
|
|
#2
|NOW Foods Cranberry Caps
|Vitamin C Cranberry
|
|
#6
|Pure Encapsulations Cranberry NS
|Cranberry
|
|
#3
|Solaray CranActin
|Vitamin C Cranberry
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.