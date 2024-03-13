Best OTC Choices in Dandruff Shampoo

If a regular shampoo isn’t remedying dandruff, you can opt for specialty products that reduce the scalp’s itching, flaking, irritation and redness. Here are Money’s picks for the best dandruff shampoos, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#9
|DHS Zinc Shampoo
|Pyrithione zinc
#5
|Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
|Pyrithione zinc
#1
|Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo
|Pyrithione zinc
#6
|Jason Dandruff Relief Shampoo
|Salicylic acid Sulfur
#8
|Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo
|Sodium cocoyl isethionate Tea tree leaf oil
#4
|Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo
|Coal tar
#2
|Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
|Ketoconazole
#7
|Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo
|Pyrithione zinc
#3
|Selsun Blue Medicated Maximum Strength Dandruff Shampoo
|Selenium sulfide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.