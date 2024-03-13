Best OTC Choices in Decongestants, Nasal Spray

Nasal decongestants promise short-term relief for a blocked or stuffy nose. Here are Money’s picks for the best decongestants that are administered nasally — as in, through your nose. We include information on active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Afrin
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#2
|Sinus-Max Severe Nasal Congestion Relief
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#3
|Vicks Sinex Nasal Spray
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#4
|Little Remedies Decongestant Nose Drops
|Phenylephrine
|
|
#5
|Dristan Nasal Spray
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#6
|Rite Aid Maximum Strength Nasal Relief Nasal Spray
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#7
|Zicam Extreme Congestion Relief
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#8
|Walgreens Anefrin Nasal Spray
|Oxymetazoline
|
|
#9
|Major Nasal Decongestant
|Oxymetazoline
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.