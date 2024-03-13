Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Diabetic Foot Cream

    Over-the-counter foot creams can be used to treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin. They can also help with minor skin irritations like diaper rash or skin burns from radiation therapy.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic foot creams, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy Ammonium lactate Potassium lactate Sodium lactate Glycerin Mineral oil Petrolatum
    • Exfoliates
    • Non-greasy
    • Can cause photosensitivity
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    #8
    		Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Cream Glycerin Olive oil Avena sativa kernel flour Quillaja saponaria bark extract Lanolin Coconut oil
    • Prevents dry skin
    • Protects dry, cracked skin
    • Paraben-free
    #10
    		CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream Salicylic acid Ammonium lactate Ceramides Hyaluronic acid Niacinamide
    • Exfoliates
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    #6
    		DiaDerm Foot Rejuvenating Cream Stearic Acid Glycine Soja Oil Glycerin Dimethicone
    • Soothes dry, cracked skin
    • Contains parabens
    • Softens calluses
    #2
    		Eucerin Advanced Repair Foot Cream Urea Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol Ceramide NP
    • Dye-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Exfoliates
    #4
    		Flexitol Heel Balm Urea Lanolin Cetearyl alcohol Mineral oil
    • Non-greasy
    • Paraben-free
    • Exfoliates
    #1
    		Gold Bond Ultimate Diabetics Dry Skin Relief Foot Cream Dimethicone White petrolatum
    • Dye-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Contains vitamins A, C, and E
    #7
    		Miracle Foot Repair Cream Aloe Caprylic.capric triglyceride Glycerin Cetyl alcohol Stearic acid Menthol Dimethicone
    • Paraben-free
    • Relieves itchy feet
    • Moisturizes dry skin
    #3
    		Neoteric Diabetic Advanced Healing Cream Dimethicone
    • Protects and relieves cracked skin
    • Non-greasy
    • Contains parabens
    #5
    		O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream Glycerin Cetyl alcohol Stearic acid Allantoin Dimethicone
    • Prevents moisture loss
    • Relieves dry, cracked feet
    • Contains paraffin
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

