Best OTC Choices in Diabetic Foot Cream

Over-the-counter foot creams can be used to treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin. They can also help with minor skin irritations like diaper rash or skin burns from radiation therapy.
Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic foot creams, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#9
|AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy
|Ammonium lactate Potassium lactate Sodium lactate Glycerin Mineral oil Petrolatum
#8
|Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Cream
|Glycerin Olive oil Avena sativa kernel flour Quillaja saponaria bark extract Lanolin Coconut oil
#10
|CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream
|Salicylic acid Ammonium lactate Ceramides Hyaluronic acid Niacinamide
#6
|DiaDerm Foot Rejuvenating Cream
|Stearic Acid Glycine Soja Oil Glycerin Dimethicone
#2
|Eucerin Advanced Repair Foot Cream
|Urea Glycerin Cetearyl alcohol Ceramide NP
#4
|Flexitol Heel Balm
|Urea Lanolin Cetearyl alcohol Mineral oil
#1
|Gold Bond Ultimate Diabetics Dry Skin Relief Foot Cream
|Dimethicone White petrolatum
#7
|Miracle Foot Repair Cream
|Aloe Caprylic.capric triglyceride Glycerin Cetyl alcohol Stearic acid Menthol Dimethicone
#3
|Neoteric Diabetic Advanced Healing Cream
|Dimethicone
#5
|O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream
|Glycerin Cetyl alcohol Stearic acid Allantoin Dimethicone
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.