Best OTC Choices in Diabetic Neuropathy Products

Diabetic neuropathy — the nerve damage caused by diabetes — can be treated by over the counter medications including topical painkillers or capsaicin and supplements and vitamins taken orally.
Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic neuropathy products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#2
|Aspercreme with Lidocaine
|Lidocaine
#8
|Capzasin-HP
|Capsaicin
#5
|Gold Bond Diabetics Dry Skin Relief
|Glycerin Hydroxyethyl urea Dimethicone Jojoba esters Petrolatum Aloe
#6
|Nerve Renew
|Vitamin D Vitamin B2 Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Benfotiamine Alpha lipoic acid Feverfew exract Skullcap root extract
#1
|NeuraVite Nerve Support Formula
|Vitamin D Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Alpha lipoic acid Benfotiamine Vitamin B1
#7
|NeuroHealth Neuropathy Support Formula
|Vitamin C Vitamin D3 Vitamin B2 Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Alpha lipoic acid Benfotiamine
#3
|NeuroMax
|Vitamin B12 Folic acid L-glutamine Taurine Acetyl L-carnitine Dimethylethanolamine bitartrate N-acetyl-L-tyrosine Water hyssop leaf extract Gingko biloba leaf extract Phosphatidyl serine
#4
|Topricin Foot Pain Relief Cream
|Aesculus hippocastanum Arnica montana Belladonna Calendula officinalis Crotalus horridus Echinacea Graphites Heloderma (Horridus) Lachesis mutus Naja tripudians Phosphorus Rhus toxicodendron Ruta graveolens Sulfur
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.