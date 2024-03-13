Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Diabetic Neuropathy Products

    Diabetic neuropathy — the nerve damage caused by diabetes — can be treated by over the counter medications including topical painkillers or capsaicin and supplements and vitamins taken orally.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best diabetic neuropathy products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		Aspercreme with Lidocaine Lidocaine
    • Available as a topical cream
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • Non-greasy
    #8
    		Capzasin-HP Capsaicin
    • Available as a topical cream
    • Odor-free
    • Can use 3-4 times a day
    #5
    		Gold Bond Diabetics Dry Skin Relief Glycerin Hydroxyethyl urea Dimethicone Jojoba esters Petrolatum Aloe
    • Available as a topical lotion
    • Non-greasy
    • Fragrance-free
    #6
    		Nerve Renew Vitamin D Vitamin B2 Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Benfotiamine Alpha lipoic acid Feverfew exract Skullcap root extract
    • Available as capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    • Must take with food
    #1
    		NeuraVite Nerve Support Formula Vitamin D Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Alpha lipoic acid Benfotiamine Vitamin B1
    • Available as capsules
    • Must take with food
    • Taken once a day
    • Contains gelatin
    #7
    		NeuroHealth Neuropathy Support Formula Vitamin C Vitamin D3 Vitamin B2 Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Alpha lipoic acid Benfotiamine
    • Available as capsules
    • Promotes optimal nerve function
    #3
    		NeuroMax Vitamin B12 Folic acid L-glutamine Taurine Acetyl L-carnitine Dimethylethanolamine bitartrate N-acetyl-L-tyrosine Water hyssop leaf extract Gingko biloba leaf extract Phosphatidyl serine
    • Available as capsules
    • Contains gelatin
    • Taken once a day
    #4
    		Topricin Foot Pain Relief Cream Aesculus hippocastanum Arnica montana Belladonna Calendula officinalis Crotalus horridus Echinacea Graphites Heloderma (Horridus) Lachesis mutus Naja tripudians Phosphorus Rhus toxicodendron Ruta graveolens Sulfur
    • Available as a topical cream
    • Odor-free
    • Can be used 3-4 times a day
    • Homeopathic
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

