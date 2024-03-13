Best OTC Choices in Diaper Rash Products

A diaper rash ointment or paste can protect the skin from further injury while promoting healing to the rash that’s already present. It also helps to prevent friction from the diaper from causing chafing. Here are Money’s picks for the best diaper rash products, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#2
|A&D Original Ointment
|Lanolin Petrolatum
#3
|Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
#8
|Babyganics Diaper Rash Cream
|Zinc oxide
#4
|Boudreaux's Butt Paste
|Zinc oxide
#7
|Burt's Bees Baby Bee Diaper Ointment
|Zinc oxide
#5
|Calmoseptine Ointment
|Menthol Zinc oxide
#1
|Desitin Maximum Strength Original Paste
|Zinc oxide
#10
|Earth Mama Organic Diaper Balm
|Olive fruit oil Shea butter Jojoba seed oil Lavender oil Calendula flower extract St. John's wort extract Chickweed extract Plantain leaf extract Tea tree leaf oil
#9
|Honest Company Diaper Rash Cream
|Zinc oxide
#6
|Triple Paste Medicated Ointment
|Zinc oxide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.