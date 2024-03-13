Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Diet Aids Supplements

    Products that may contain vitamins and minerals, herbs, caffeine and other ingredients are sometimes sold as capsules that promise to help with weight loss — even if evidence of their effectiveness is generally considered to be scant.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best diet aid supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		CalmLean Stimulant-Free Weight Loss Chromium Forslean Cayenne pepper Black pepper seed extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Gluten-free
    #3
    		Capsiplex BURNER Caffeine Glucomannan, Green tea Kola nut L-tyrosine Phenylethylamine Raspberry ketone Yohimbe
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    #8
    		Keto Charge Calcium beta hydroxybutyrate Magnesium beta hydroxybutyrate Sodium beta hydroxybutyrate
    • Capsules
    • Taken up to 3 times a day
    • Best on an empty stomach
    #2
    		LeanBean Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Choline Glucomannan Cabbage palm Green coffee bean extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken 3 times a day
    • For adults only
    #1
    		PhenQ Garcinia cambogia Green tea extract Guarana seed powder Apple cider vinegar Grape seed extract Raspberry ketones
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day
    #5
    		PrimeShred Green tea extract L-tyrosine DMAE Green coffee Vitamin B complex Rhodiola rosea root Caffeine anhydrous Bioperine Cayenne pepper
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    #9
    		Solgar Chromium Picolinate Chromium
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken up to 3 times a day
    #6
    		Trimtone Caffeine anhydrous Green coffee Green tea extract Glucomannan Grains of paradise seed
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #7
    		VitaBalance Green Coffee Plus Green coffee bean extract
    • Capsules
    • Taken twice a day with food
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.