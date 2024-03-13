Best OTC Choices in Diet Aids Supplements

Products that may contain vitamins and minerals, herbs, caffeine and other ingredients are sometimes sold as capsules that promise to help with weight loss — even if evidence of their effectiveness is generally considered to be scant.
Here are Money’s picks for the best diet aid supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#4
|CalmLean Stimulant-Free Weight Loss
|Chromium Forslean Cayenne pepper Black pepper seed extract
|
|
#3
|Capsiplex BURNER
|Caffeine Glucomannan, Green tea Kola nut L-tyrosine Phenylethylamine Raspberry ketone Yohimbe
|
|
#8
|Keto Charge
|Calcium beta hydroxybutyrate Magnesium beta hydroxybutyrate Sodium beta hydroxybutyrate
|
|
#2
|LeanBean
|Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Choline Glucomannan Cabbage palm Green coffee bean extract
|
|
#1
|PhenQ
|Garcinia cambogia Green tea extract Guarana seed powder Apple cider vinegar Grape seed extract Raspberry ketones
|
|
#5
|PrimeShred
|Green tea extract L-tyrosine DMAE Green coffee Vitamin B complex Rhodiola rosea root Caffeine anhydrous Bioperine Cayenne pepper
|
|
#9
|Solgar Chromium Picolinate
|Chromium
|
|
#6
|Trimtone
|Caffeine anhydrous Green coffee Green tea extract Glucomannan Grains of paradise seed
|
|
#7
|VitaBalance Green Coffee Plus
|Green coffee bean extract
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.