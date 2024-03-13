Best OTC Choices in Digital Thermometers

Some home thermometers are placed in your mouth or rectum, but other models reliably measure temperature in your ear, by contacting the forehead or with no contact at all. Certain choices even connect to your smartphone.
Here are Money’s picks for the best digital thermometers. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#10
|ADC Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
|N/A
#1
|Braun Thermoscan 6 Ear Thermometer
|N/A
#6
|Equate InfraRed
|N/A
#2
|Exergen TAT-2000C
|N/A
#9
|HoMedics Non-Contact Infrared Body Thermometer TIE-240
|N/A
#3
|iProven Ear and Forehead Thermometer
|N/A
#7
|Kinsa Smart Thermometers with Personalized Guidance
|N/A
#5
|Omron No-Touch Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer
|N/A
#4
|Vicks Comfort Flex Thermometer
|N/A
#8
|Vicks SpeedRead
|N/A
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.