    Best OTC Choices in Dry Mouth Therapy

    Relief from a dry mouth is available through artificial saliva or saliva substitutes that replace moisture and provide a coating to lubricate the mouth. Here are Money’s picks for the best dry mouth therapy products, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about each.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #2
    		ACT Dry Mouth Mouthwash Sodium fluoride Glycerin Sorbitol Xylitol
    • Alcohol-free
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Used twice a day
    #1
    		Biotène Dry Mouth Oral Rinse Water Glycerin Xylitol Sorbitol Propylene Glycol
    • Up to 4 hours of dry mouth relief
    • Alcohol-free
    • Sugar-free
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #8
    		Cotton Mouth Lozenges Sorbitol
    • Mix of flavors
    • Sugar-free
    • Gluten-free
    • Can be used as needed
    #10
    		Mouth Kote Dry Mouth Spray Water Xylitol Sorbitol Yerba Santa
    • Works up to about 2 hours
    • Relieves dry mouth and throat
    • Sugar-free
    • Gluten-free
    #4
    		Oasis Moisturizing Mouthwash Water Glycerin Sorbitol
    • Used twice a day
    • Alcohol-free
    • Lasts up to 2 hours
    #7
    		OraCoat XyliGel Xylitol
    • Can be used when sleeping
    • Sugar-free
    • Citrus flavor
    #5
    		OraCoat XyliMelts Xylitol
    • Slow-release
    • Gluten-free
    • Can be used while sleeping
    #9
    		Salivix Dry Mouth Spray Malic acid Xylitol Sodium fluoride
    • Safe for people 6 years and older
    • Protects against tooth decay
    • Sugar-free
    #6
    		SmartMouth Dry Mouth Relief Mints Sorbitol Xylitol Zinc gluconate
    • Can be used as needed
    • Stimulates saliva
    • Temporarily relieves dry mouth
    #3
    		TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges Sorbitol Magnesium Stearate Xylitol Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract Blend Zinc Gluconate Rebaudioside A
    • Sugar-free
    • Can use as needed
    • Flavored lozenge
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

