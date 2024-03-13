Best OTC Choices in Dry Mouth Therapy

Relief from a dry mouth is available through artificial saliva or saliva substitutes that replace moisture and provide a coating to lubricate the mouth. Here are Money’s picks for the best dry mouth therapy products, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about each.
The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#2
|ACT Dry Mouth Mouthwash
|Sodium fluoride Glycerin Sorbitol Xylitol
|
|
#1
|Biotène Dry Mouth Oral Rinse
|Water Glycerin Xylitol Sorbitol Propylene Glycol
|
|
#8
|Cotton Mouth Lozenges
|Sorbitol
|
|
#10
|Mouth Kote Dry Mouth Spray
|Water Xylitol Sorbitol Yerba Santa
|
|
#4
|Oasis Moisturizing Mouthwash
|Water Glycerin Sorbitol
|
|
#7
|OraCoat XyliGel
|Xylitol
|
|
#5
|OraCoat XyliMelts
|Xylitol
|
|
#9
|Salivix Dry Mouth Spray
|Malic acid Xylitol Sodium fluoride
|
|
#6
|SmartMouth Dry Mouth Relief Mints
|Sorbitol Xylitol Zinc gluconate
|
|
#3
|TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges
|Sorbitol Magnesium Stearate Xylitol Spilanthes Acmella Flower Extract Blend Zinc Gluconate Rebaudioside A
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.