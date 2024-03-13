Best OTC Choices in Topical Ear Pain Relief

Ear drops can be worth administering during a painful ear infection. Most such formulations contain homeopathic ingredients that have been associated with pain relief, such as belladonna.
Here are Money’s picks for the best products for topical relief of ear pain, along with information on their active ingredients and more.
#3
|Herb Pharm Mullein Garlic Ear Oil
|Calendula flower St. John's wort Mullein flower Garlic bulb
#1
|Hyland's Earache Drops
|Belladonna Calcarea carbonica Chamomilla Lycopodium Pulsatilla Sulphur
#2
|Similasan Earache Relief Drops
|Chamomilla Mercurius solubilis Sulphur
#5
|Walgreens Ear Drops
|Isopropyl alcohol Glycerin
#4
|Wally's Natural Organic Ear Oil
|Olive oil Lavender oil Mullein extract Tea tree oil Echinacea extract Garlic oil
