    Best OTC Choices in Topical Ear Pain Relief

    Ear drops can be worth administering during a painful ear infection. Most such formulations contain homeopathic ingredients that have been associated with pain relief, such as belladonna.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best products for topical relief of ear pain, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Herb Pharm Mullein Garlic Ear Oil Calendula flower St. John's wort Mullein flower Garlic bulb
    • Safe in children 1 year and older
    • Can stain clothing
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    #1
    		Hyland's Earache Drops Belladonna Calcarea carbonica Chamomilla Lycopodium Pulsatilla Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Safe in children 4 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    #2
    		Similasan Earache Relief Drops Chamomilla Mercurius solubilis Sulphur
    • Homeopathic
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    • No known side effects
    #5
    		Walgreens Ear Drops Isopropyl alcohol Glycerin
    • Dries water in the ears
    • Instant drying aid
    • Flammable
    #4
    		Wally's Natural Organic Ear Oil Olive oil Lavender oil Mullein extract Tea tree oil Echinacea extract Garlic oil
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • No sting
    • Alcohol free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

