Best OTC Choices in Ear Wax Removal

Ear wax can be removed at home with the use of drops placed into the ear. Often containing carbamide peroxide, these products loosen wax and allow its removal, sometimes with help from a bulb to spray water into the ear canal.
Here are Money’s picks for the best ear wax removal products, along with notes about each. These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
#3
|Auro-Dri Ear Drying Aid
|Isopropyl alcohol Glycerin
#1
|Debrox
|Carbamide peroxide
#6
|Equate Earwax Removal Drops
|Carbamide peroxide
#7
|Mack's Wax Away Earwax Removal Drops
|Carbamide peroxide
#2
|Murine Ear Wax Removal Drops
|Carbamide peroxide
#4
|Similasan Ear Wax Relief
|Causticum Graphites Lachesis Lycopodium
#5
|Walgreens Earwax Removal Drops
|Carbamide peroxide
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.