    Best OTC Choices in Eczema Care/Relief Products

    In addition to prescribed corticosteroids — creams and ointments used to reduce swelling and redness — over-the-counter relief from eczema is available through applying emollients (moisturizers). Here are Money’s picks for the best products for eczema care and relief, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    #5
    		Aquaphor Healing Ointment Petrolatum
    • Preservative-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Protects and treats chapped skin and lips
    #2
    		Aveeno Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream Avena sativa kernel extract Dimethicone Ceramide Isopropyl palmitate Glycerin Petrolatum
    • 24-hour moisture
    • Can apply as needed
    • Steroid-free
    • Fragrance-free
    #3
    		CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Cetearyl alcohol Petrolatum Ceramide NP Ceramide AP Ceramide EOP Dimethicone
    • Helps restore protective skin barrier
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    #8
    		Cetaphil Pro Eczema Soothing Moisturizer Colloidal oatmeal Allantoin Shea butter Ceramide NP Cetearyl alcohol Dimehiconol
    • Steroid-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Non-greasy
    • Paraben-free
    • 24-hour moisture
    #1
    		Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream Glycerin Urea Cetearyl alcohol Ceramide NP Dimethicone
    • Hydrates for 48 hours
    • Fragrance-free
    • Paraben-free
    • For very dry skin
    #10
    		Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion Dimethicone Stearic acid Glycerin
    • up to 12 hours of protection
    • Doesn't wash off
    • Non-greasy
    • Fragrance-free
    #7
    		La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream Shea butter Glycerin Dimethicone Cetearyl alcohol Niacinamide Ceramide NP
    • Safe for people 2 weeks and older
    • Dermatologist-tested
    • 48-hour hydration
    #9
    		Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Cream Glycerin Peterolatum
    • Fragrance-free
    • Lightweight
    • Can use daily
    • Paraben-free
    #6
    		Neosporin Eczema Essentials Daily Moisturizing Cream Colloidal oatmeal Glycerin Ceramide NP
    • Steroid-free
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can use daily
    #4
    		Vanicream Moisturizing Cream Petrolatum Cetearyl alcohol
    • Non-greasy
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can apply to face and body
    • Can use as needed
