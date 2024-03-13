Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Fertility Aids

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Clearblue Advanced Digital Ovulation Test N/A
    • Reusable reader
    • Detects 2 hormones
    • Identifies 4 or more fertile days
    #2
    		Conceive Plus Women's Fertility Support Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Calcium Iron Iodide Magnesium Zinc Selenium Copper Inositol L-arginine Taurine
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • Should start taking 90 days before planned pregnancy
    • Preservative-free
    • Capsules
    #1
    		FertilAid for Women Vitamin A Vitamin C Vitamin D3 Vitamin E Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Pantothenic acid Iron Iodine Magnesium Zinc Selenium Copper Red clover Para-aminobenzoic acid Eleutherococcus senticosus extract Chaste tree berry extract Gingko biloba extract Grape seed extract
    • Taken once daily
    • Preservative-free
    • Can begin at any point in cycle
    • Capsules
    #7
    		Gaia Herbs Vitex Berry Chaste tree berry extract Agnuside
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Vegan
    • Herbal supplement
    #9
    		Life Extension CoQ10 Ubiquinol
    • Capsules
    • Taken once per day
    • Gluten free
    #4
    		OvaCue Fertility Monitor N/A
    • Wireless monitor
    • Works with smartphone app
    • Provides up to 7 days notice of ovulation
    #6
    		Ovulex supplements Chaste-tree Raspberry leaf Black cohosh Dong quai Red clover blossoms Licorice root Ginkgo leaf Echinacea purpurea tops Bromelain Garlic bulb Ginger root Ginseng mate Meadowsweet St. John's wort Valerian root
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Herbal
    #3
    		Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant Hydroxyethylcellulose
    • Lubricant
    • Comes with single-use applicators
    • Doesn't harm sperm
    #8
    		Seeking Health Optimal Prenatal Vitamiin A Vitamin C Vitamin D Vitamin E Thiamin Riboflavin Niacin Vitamin B6 Folate Vitamin B12 Biotin Pantothenic acid Choline Calcium Iodine Magnesium Zinc Selenium Copper Manganese Chromium Molybdenum Potassium Betaine hcl Inositol Ginger extract Milk thistle extract Coenzyme Q10 Taurine Mixed tocopherols pyrroloquinoline quinone disodium salt Lutein Zeaxanthin Boron Vitamin K2
    • Capsules
    • Must take 8 capsules a day
    • Can't take within 5 hours of bedtime
