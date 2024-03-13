Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Fiber Supplements

    While it’s best to consume fiber — which has benefits including promoting regular bowel movements — through foods, you can also take supplements that provide fiber in the form of tablets, capsules or powder.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best fiber supplements, along with information on their ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		Benefiber Wheat dextrin
    • Sugar-free
    • Dissolves in food and drinks
    • Gluten-free
    • Safe in people 6 years and older
    #2
    		Citrucel Orange Mix Methylcellulose
    • Sugar-free version available
    • Typically produces a bowel movement in 12-72 hours
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Taken up to 3 times a day
    #4
    		FiberCon Calcium polycarbophil
    • Oral tablets
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    • Typically produces a bowel movement in 12 to 72 hours
    #6
    		Heather's Tummy Fiber Organic acacia powder
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Mixed with liquid
    • Taken twice a day
    • Sugar-free
    #8
    		Kirkland Signature Fiber Capsules Psyllium husk
    • Capsules
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    • Taken up to 3 times a day
    #5
    		Konsyl Original Formula Psyllium husk
    • Powder
    • Mixed with drinks
    • No added sugar
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #1
    		Metamucil Psyllium husk
    • Comes in different flavors
    • Sugar-free version available
    • Taken up to 3 times a day
    • Safe in people 12 years and older
    #7
    		NOW Foods Psyllium Husk Powder Psyllium husk
    • Powder
    • Mixed into liquid
    • Vegan
    • Taken once a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

