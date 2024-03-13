Best OTC Choices in Flax Seed Oil Supplements

Omega-3 fatty acids are associated with health benefits such as reductions in heart disease. While consuming omega-3s in food is the best way to consume these acids, it is also found in oil that’s extracted from flaxseed and sold in the form of supplements.
Here are Money’s picks for the best flaxseed oil supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
#2
|Barlean's Organic Flax Oil
|Organic flaxseed oil
#9
|Garden of Life Organic Milled Flaxseed
|Milled organic golden flax
#8
|Jarrow Formulas Flaxseed Oil
|Organic flaxseed oil
#6
|Manitoba Harvest Hemp+ Chia & Flax
|Organic hemp seeds Organic chia seed Organic flax seed
#7
|Nature's Bounty Flexseed Oil
|Flaxseed oil
#1
|NatureWise
|Organic flaxseed oil
#4
|NOW Foods Flax Seed Oil Liquid
|Organic flaxseed oil
#3
|Solgar Organic Flaxseed Oil
|Organic flaxseed oil
#5
|Spectrum Essentials
|Organic flaxseed oil
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.