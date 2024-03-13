Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Foot Care Products

    Depending on the product, over-the-counter foot care treatments promise to relieve symptoms ranging from dry skin to fungal infections. Here are Money’s picks for the best foot products.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #8
    		Blue Goo Cracked Heels and Dry Hands Skin Softener Emu oil
    • Softens cracked heels
    • Petroleum-free
    • Fast-penetrating
    #4
    		Dr. Scholl's Odor-X Odor Fighting Spray Powder Isobutane Alcohol denat. Zinc oxide Sodium bicarbonate
    • Can be used daily
    • Scented
    • Dries feet
    #6
    		Flexitol Heel Balm Urea Lanolin Cetearyl alcohol
    • Non-greasy
    • Paraben-free
    • Hydrates cracked heels and feet
    #9
    		Gehwol Med Salve for Cracked Skin Lanolin Petrolatum
    • Twice-daily treatment
    • Paraben-free
    • Dermatologist-tested
    • Ointment
    #1
    		Gold Bond Foot Cream Urea Dimethicone Glycerin Petrolatum
    • Non-greasy
    • Can apply as needed
    • Lightly scented
    #3
    		Lotrimin AF Antifungal Powder Spray Miconazole
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Absorbs moisture
    • Treats athlete's foot
    #10
    		Miracle Foot Repair Cream Aloe barbadensis leaf juice Glycerin Stearic acid
    • Instantly improves cracked heels and feet
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #2
    		O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Glycerin Stearic acid Allantoin
    • Prevents moisture loss
    • Can use daily
    • Relieves dry, cracked feet
    #5
    		Pedifix Tea Tree Ultimates FungaSoap Coconut oil Olive oil Tea tree leaf oil Glycerin Aloe barbadensis leaf
    • Foot and body wash
    • Fights odor
    • Soothes itchy, dry skin
    #7
    		Tinactin Antifungal Powder Spray Tolnaftate
    • Can use daily
    • No powder residue
    • Antifungal
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.