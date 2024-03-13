Best OTC Choices in Garlic Supplements

Garlic is rich in important nutrients — including vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals — and is claimed to reduce blood pressure, among other benefits. While you can of course eat garlic as a food, there are also supplements that provide processed garlic in the form of tablets or capsules.
Here are Money’s picks for the best garlic supplements, along with information on their physical format and more.
These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#6
|BRI Nutrition Garlic Extra Strength
|Odorless garlic Parsley Chlorophyll
|
|
#3
|Kyolic Cardiovascular & Immune
|Aged garlic extract powder
|
|
#10
|Nature Made Odor Control Garlic
|Concentrated garlic bulb
|
|
#1
|Nature's Bounty Garlic Tablets
|Garlic
|
|
#2
|NOW Foods Odorless Garlic
|Odorless garlic (allium sativum)
|
|
#4
|NutraBlast Garlic Bulb Powder
|Garlic bulb powder
|
|
#9
|Oregon's Wild Harvest
|Organic garlic bulb
|
|
#7
|Puritan's Pride Odorless Garlic Extract
|Odorless garlic
|
|
#8
|Swanson Odorless Garlic
|Odor-controlled garlic
|
|
#5
|Zhou Nutrition
|Garlic (allium sativum) bulb extract
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.