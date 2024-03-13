Best OTC Choices in Headache Products

Products that purport to relieve headache include those with the familiar pain-killing ingredients — ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin and the like — along with some that contain natural ingredients.
All types are represented in Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter headache remedies. The selections were made by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|Advil Liqui-Gels
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#3
|Aleve caplets
|Naproxen
|
|
#8
|Bayer Aspirin Safety Coated Tablets
|Aspirin
|
|
#4
|BC Powder
|Aspirin Caffeine
|
|
#6
|Excedrin Tension Headache
|Acetaminophen Caffeine
|
|
#5
|Goody's Powder
|Acetaminophen Aspirin
|
|
#9
|Hyland's Headache Relief Tablets
|Belladonna Gelsemium sempervirens Ipecacuanha Iris versicolor
|
|
#7
|Motrin IB Liquid Gels
|Ibuprofen
|
|
#2
|Tylenol Rapid Release Gels
|Acetaminophen
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.