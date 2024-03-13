Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in High-Potency Vitamin C Supplements

    Vitamin C is essential to the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. While a healthy diet should provide it in the amounts needed for your health, vitamin C supplements are available. Many are high-potency products that, when taken as directed, can easily deliver many times as much vitamin C as doctors say is necessary.

    However, for those who seek heavy consumption of this nutrient, here are Money’s picks for the best high-potency vitamin C supplements, along with information on each of them.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #4
    		Doctor's Best Vitamin C with Quali-C Vitamin C
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #10
    		Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Vitamin C Vitamin C Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend Raw probiotic and enzyme blend
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken once a day
    • Capsules can be opened and added to water or juice
    • For adults only
    #5
    		Nature's Way Vitamin C 1000 mg Vitamin C
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Gluten-free
    #8
    		Nature's Bounty Vitamin C with Rose Hips Vitamin C Rosehips
    • Coated tablets
    • Taken once daily
    • For adults only
    #2
    		NOW Supplements Vitamin C Crystals Vitamin C
    • Powder
    • Mixed with juice or water
    #1
    		NutriFlair Liposomal Vitamin C Vitamin C
    • Capsules
    • Enhanced absorption
    • Taken once a day
    #9
    		Pure Encapsulations Liposomal Vitamin C Liquid Vitamin C Sodium
    • Taken once a day
    • Best on empty stomach
    #6
    		Solaray Super Bio Vitamin C Vitamin C Bioflavinoid concentrate Rutin concentrate Hesperidin concentrate Citrus pectin
    • Capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken once a day
    #7
    		Thorne Research Vitamin C with Flavonoids Vitamin C Citrus bioflavionoids
    • Capsules
    • Gluten-free
    • Taken 1-3 times a day
    #3
    		Viva Naturals Premium Non-GMO Vitamin C Vitamin C
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily
    • Gluten-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

