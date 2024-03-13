Best OTC Choices in High-Potency Vitamin C Supplements

Vitamin C is essential to the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. While a healthy diet should provide it in the amounts needed for your health, vitamin C supplements are available. Many are high-potency products that, when taken as directed, can easily deliver many times as much vitamin C as doctors say is necessary.

However, for those who seek heavy consumption of this nutrient, here are Money’s picks for the best high-potency vitamin C supplements, along with information on each of them.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.