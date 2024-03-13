Best OTC Choices in Homeopathic Cough Products

A cold or other respiratory condition all too often triggers an uncomfortable cough. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough products that are homeopathic — as in, that use natural substances to treat symptoms. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.