Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Homeopathic Cough Products

    A cold or other respiratory condition all too often triggers an uncomfortable cough. Here are Money’s picks for the best cough products that are homeopathic — as in, that use natural substances to treat symptoms. We’ve included information on the picks’ active ingredients along with notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Boiron Chestal Honey Adult Cold & Cough Syrup Antimonium tartaricum, Bryonia, Coccus cacti, Drosera, Ipecacuanha, Pulsatilla, Rumex crispus, Spongia tosta, Sticta pulmonaria
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Homeopathic
    • 99.9% alcohol free
    • Contains sugar
    #2
    		Hyland's 4Kids Cough Syrup Aconitum napellus, Antimonion tartaricum, Ipecacuanha, Spongia tosta
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Homeopathic
    • Contains sugar
    • Alcohol free
    #3
    		Sambucol Black Elderberry Syrup Elderberry extract
    • Sugar-free version
    • Available in a adults and kids versions
    • Can be used daily
    #4
    		Zarbee's Complete Cough Syrup + Immune Zinc gluconate, Vitamin C, Dark honey, Thyme leaf extract, English ivy leaf extract, Grapefruit seed extract, Black elderberry fruit extract
    • Soothes cough
    • Safe in children 12 years and older
    • Alcohol free
    • Gluten free
    #5
    		Similasan Kids Cold & Mucus Relief Belladonna, Chamomilla, Cuprum metallicum, Drosera, Echinacea, Ferrum phosphoricum, Senega officinalis, Zincum metallicum
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    • Gluten free
    • No known side effects
    #6
    		Umcka Cough Syrup Pelargonium sidoides, Aconitum napellus, Bryonia, Hepar sulphuris calcareum, Stannum metallicum
    • Safe in children 6 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    • Alcohol free
    #7
    		Boiron Chestal Children's Cold & Cough Syrup Dulcamara, Ferrum phosphoricum, Hydrastis canadensis, Kali bichromicum, Nux vomica
    • 99.9% alcohol free
    • Safe in children 3 years and older
    • Non-drowsy
    #8
    		Dr. King's Lungs & Bronchial Relief Ammonium carbonicum, Antimonium arsenicicum, Antimonium tartaricum, Arsenicum album, Brmium, Carbo vegetabilis, Chlorinum, Kali carbonicum, Lobella inflata, Stannum metallicum, Sulphuricum acidum
    • Gluten free
    • Oral spray
    • Safe in children 2 years and older
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.