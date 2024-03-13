Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Homeopathic Topical Analgesics

    Some over-the-counter treatments promise relief from pain and discomfort with formulations of natural (homeopathic) ingredients applied to the skin. Here are Money’s picks for the best over-the-counter homeopathic topical analgesics.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Arnicare Cream Arnica montana
    • Fragrance-free
    • Homeopathic
    • Non-greasy
    #2
    		Boiron Hypericum perforatum Hypericum perforatum
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Homeopathic
    • Can be used in children and adults
    #9
    		Boiron Nux vomica Nux vomica
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Preservative-free
    #5
    		Boiron Rhus toxicodendron Rhus tox
    • Homeopathic
    • Preservative-free
    • Can be used in children and adults
    • Dissolvable tablets
    #8
    		Boiron Ruta graveolens Ruta graveolens
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Preservative-free
    #3
    		Dr Reckeweg Belladonna Belladonna
    • Homeopathic
    • Liquid drops
    #6
    		Ollois Chamomilla Chamomilla
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Can be used in adults and children
    #10
    		Ollois Pulsatilla Pulsatilla
    • Homeopathic
    • Dissolvable tablets
    • Organic
    #4
    		SBL Bryonia alba Bryonia alba
    • Homeopathic
    • Liquid drops
    #7
    		Seroyal Magnesia phosphorica Magnesia phosphorica
    • Can be used in infants, children, and adults
    • Homeopathic
    • Tablets
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

