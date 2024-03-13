Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in In-Home Drug Testing

    At-home drug tests are urine or saliva tests that can identify if illegal or prescription drugs are present in your body. As such, they’re an alternative to going in person to a lab or other healthcare facility to test for the presence of drugs.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best such products. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #7
    		ACON Laboratories 10 Panel Drug Screening Test Card N/A
    • Results in 5-10 minutes
    • Tests for 9 drugs
    • Urine test
    #8
    		Confirm Biosciences DrugConfirm N/A
    • Urine drug test cup
    • Results in 5-10 minutes
    • 99% accurate
    #2
    		Easy@Home 12 Panel Drug Test N/A
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • Tests for 12 drugs
    • 99% accurate
    #1
    		First Check 7 Drug Home Drug Test N/A
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • Tests for 7 drugs
    • 99% accurate
    #6
    		HairConfirm N/A
    • Hair drug test
    • Can test for 10 or 14 drugs
    • Results in 3-9 days
    #4
    		iScreen Dip Card N/A
    • Results in 5 minutes
    • 1-12 configurations
    #5
    		Oratect Saliva Drug Test N/A
    • Tests for 6 drugs
    • Uses saliva instead of urine
    • Each box contains 25 tests
    #3
    		UrineCheck 7 N/A
    • Results in 1 minute
    • Tests for 7 adulterants
    • Contains 25 strips
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

