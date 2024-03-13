Best OTC Choices in In-Home Drug Testing

At-home drug tests are urine or saliva tests that can identify if illegal or prescription drugs are present in your body. As such, they’re an alternative to going in person to a lab or other healthcare facility to test for the presence of drugs.
Here are Money’s picks for the best such products. The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#7
|ACON Laboratories 10 Panel Drug Screening Test Card
|N/A
|
|
#8
|Confirm Biosciences DrugConfirm
|N/A
|
|
#2
|Easy@Home 12 Panel Drug Test
|N/A
|
|
#1
|First Check 7 Drug Home Drug Test
|N/A
|
|
#6
|HairConfirm
|N/A
|
|
#4
|iScreen Dip Card
|N/A
|
|
#5
|Oratect Saliva Drug Test
|N/A
|
|
#3
|UrineCheck 7
|N/A
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.