Best OTC Choices in Incontinence-Related Skin Protectants

When suffering from incontinence, topical skin treatments provide a barrier to shield the skin from irritants such as urine, stool, and excess moisture. Here are Money’s picks for the best topical incontinence-related skin protectants, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
|Rank
|Medication
|Active Ingredients
|Important Points
|
#1
|A&D Ointment
|Lanolin Petrolatum
|
|
#9
|Aloe Vesta Protective Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#5
|Aquaphor Healing Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#4
|Balmex
|Zinc oxide
|
|
#2
|Calmoseptine Ointment
|Menthol Zinc oxide
|
|
#3
|Desitin
|Zinc oxide
|
|
#6
|Secura Protective Ointment
|Petrolatum
|
|
#7
|Sensi-Care Protective Barrier
|Zinc oxide Petrolatum
|
|
#8
|Smith & Nephew Skin-Prep
|Citroflex
|
|
#10
|Tena Barrier Cream
|Dimethicone
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.