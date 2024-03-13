Best OTC Drugs 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Infant Gas Products

    Many pediatricians say there’s little clear evidence that over-the-counter products to treat babies with colic and gassiness do much. Yet the products also do little harm, the doctors say, at least when administered in the recommended amounts.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best infant gas products, including gripe waters — which often contain herbs, oils and sodium bicarbonate — and gas drops, which often contain simethicone, an ingredient that breaks up gas bubbles in the stomach and makes gas easier to pass.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Colic Calm Colic, Gas, & Reflux Prunus Spinosa Carum Carvi Chamomilla Foeniculum Vulgare Zingiber Officinale Melissa Officinalis Mentha Piperita Carbo Vegetabilis
    • Homeopathic
    • Sugar-free
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Safe for newborns
    #8
    		FridaBaby Windi Gas and Colic Reliever N/A
    • Drug-free
    • Latex-free
    • Safe for newborns
    #9
    		Gerber Soothe Probiotic Drops Lactobacillus reuteri
    • Available in drops
    • Reduces colic and spit-ups
    • Safe in newborns
    #6
    		Hyland's Baby Gas Drops Argentum Nitricum Asafoetida Carbo Vegetabilis Chamomilla Cinchona Officinalis Colocynthis Lycopodium Nux Moschata Sepia
    • Available in drops
    • Homeopathic
    • Dye-free
    • Safe for newborns
    #4
    		Infants' Friend Gas Relief Drops Chamomile Lemon balm Dill seed oil
    • Drug-free
    • Sugar-free
    • Can be used up to 6 times a day
    • Safe for newborns
    #2
    		Little Remedies Gas Relief Drops Simethicone
    • Available in drops
    • Dye-free
    • Can be used up to 12 times a day
    • Safe for newborns
    #3
    		Mommy's Bliss Gripe Water Fennel seed Ginger root
    • Available in drops
    • Drug-free
    • Dye-free and sugar-free
    • Can be used in infants 2 weeks and older
    • Safe for babies
    #1
    		Mylicon Gas Relief Drops Simethicone
    • Available in drops
    • Dye-free
    • Can be used up to 12 times a day
    • Safe for newborns
    #7
    		Wellements Organic Gripe Water Ginger root extract Fennel seed extract Chamomile flower extract
    • Dye-free
    • Must be refrigerated after opening
    • Can be used up to 6 times a day
    • Safe for newborns
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

