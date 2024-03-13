Best OTC Choices in Infant Gas Products

Many pediatricians say there’s little clear evidence that over-the-counter products to treat babies with colic and gassiness do much. Yet the products also do little harm, the doctors say, at least when administered in the recommended amounts.

Here are Money’s picks for the best infant gas products, including gripe waters — which often contain herbs, oils and sodium bicarbonate — and gas drops, which often contain simethicone, an ingredient that breaks up gas bubbles in the stomach and makes gas easier to pass.

The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.