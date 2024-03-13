Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Insect Bite and Sting Management

    Insect bites and stings can cause pain, discomfort and sometimes worse. Here are Money’s picks for the best products to manage these, along with data on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    The selections were chosen by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #3
    		After Bite Advanced Sodium bicarbonate
    • Compact stick
    • Liquid
    • Relieves itching
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    #1
    		Benadryl Extra-Strength Itch Relief Stick Diphenhydramine Zinc acetate
    • Works on contact
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Compact stick
    • Contains antihistamine and skin protectant
    #2
    		Cortizone-10 Ultra Soothing Cream Hydrocortisone
    • Relieves itching, redness, swelling
    • Fragrance-free
    • Dye-free
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used up to 4 times a day
    • Steroid
    #8
    		CVS Health Itch Relief Spray Diphenhydramine Zinc acetate
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    • Can spray onto affected areas
    #9
    		Gold Bond Anti-Itch Cream Menthol Pramoxine
    • Fast-acting
    • Steroid-free
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 4 times a day
    #7
    		Ivarest Medicated Anti-Itch Cream Calamine Benzoyl alcohol Diphenhydramine
    • Relieves pain and itching for up to 8 hours
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can apply up to 4 times a day
    #5
    		Sarna Sensitive Anti-Itch Lotion Pramoxine
    • Fragrance-free
    • Can use daily
    • Moisturizes
    #4
    		StingEze Benzocaine Phenol Camphor
    • Compact stick
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Relieves itching and prevents infection
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    #6
    		Tecnu Calagel Medicated Anti-Itch Gel Diphenhydramine
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can use up to 3 times a day
    • Relieves pain and itching
    • Antihistamine
    #10
    		Tiger Balm Red Ointment Camphor Menthol
    • Safe for people 2 years and older
    • Can be used 3-4 times a day
    • Can stain clothing
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

