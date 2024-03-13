Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Nothing found
    Money

    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Insect Repellents

    Biting insects — or some that are simply an annoyance — can be repelled with help from products that contain natural or chemical ingredients the pests dislike. Here are Money’s picks for the best insect repellents.

    The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #6
    		Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Insect Repellent Lotion Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate Benzophenone Ethylhexyl salicylate Beta-alanine N-acetyl-N-butyl ethyl ester Carboxylic acid
    • Contains sunscreen
    • Lotion
    • Deet-free
    • Repels mosquitoes, deer ticks, black flies, sand flies, gnats, no-seeums and biting midges
    #8
    		Ben's 30% DEET Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes Deet
    • Up to 8 hours of protection
    • Repels mosquitos, ticks, flies, fleas, chiggers, no-see-ums
    • Water-based
    #2
    		Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent Deet
    • Long-lasting protection
    • Repels moquitoes, black flies, gnats, ticks and chiggers
    • Spray
    #10
    		Cutter Skinsations Insect Repellent Lotion Deet
    • Moisturizes skin
    • Repels moquitoes, biting flies, gnats, ticks, chiggers, fleas
    • Spray
    #4
    		Natrapel 8-Hour Insect Repellent Picardin
    • 12-hour protection
    • Spray
    • Repels mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, stable flies, black flies, gnats, chiggers and sand flies
    #1
    		OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Spray Deet
    • Long-lasting protection
    • Repels moquitoes, black flies, gnats, ticks and chiggers
    • Spray
    #9
    		Repel Insect Repellent Sportsmen Max Formula Deet
    • Long-lasting protection
    • Repels moquitoes, biting flies, gnats, ticks, chiggers, fleas
    • Spray
    #5
    		Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Oil of lemon eucalyptus
    • Deet-free
    • Works for up to 6 hours
    • Shouldn't be applied more than twice a day
    #3
    		Sawyer Products Premium Insect Repellent Lotion Picardin
    • 14-hour protection
    • Non-greasy
    • Repels mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, stable flies, black flies, gnats, chiggers and sand flies
    #7
    		Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Clothing Insect Repellent Permethrin
    • Bonds to fabric for up to 6 weeks
    • Lasts 6 washings
    • For clothing
    • Spray
    No results match.
    TOP

    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

    Related Articles

    • The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

      The Best Hospitals in America Right Now

    • The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

      The Best Long-Term Care Insurance Companies

    • Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

      Health Insurance Premiums Are Set to Surge in 2024

    Stay ahead of your finances.

    Subscribe to our Newsletters.