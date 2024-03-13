Best OTC Choices in Insect Repellents

Biting insects — or some that are simply an annoyance — can be repelled with help from products that contain natural or chemical ingredients the pests dislike. Here are Money’s picks for the best insect repellents.
The selections were identified by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.
The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.
#6
|Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Insect Repellent Lotion
|Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate Benzophenone Ethylhexyl salicylate Beta-alanine N-acetyl-N-butyl ethyl ester Carboxylic acid
#8
|Ben's 30% DEET Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes
|Deet
#2
|Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent
|Deet
#10
|Cutter Skinsations Insect Repellent Lotion
|Deet
#4
|Natrapel 8-Hour Insect Repellent
|Picardin
#1
|OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Spray
|Deet
#9
|Repel Insect Repellent Sportsmen Max Formula
|Deet
#5
|Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent
|Oil of lemon eucalyptus
#3
|Sawyer Products Premium Insect Repellent Lotion
|Picardin
#7
|Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Clothing Insect Repellent
|Permethrin
|
Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.