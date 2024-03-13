Best OTC Choices in Intranasal Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids — also known as steroids — can help make breathing through the nose easier by reducing swelling and mucus in the nasal passageway.

Here are Money’s picks for the best corticosteroid intranasal sprays — as in, products you administer through your nose. We’ve included information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.