Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Intranasal Corticosteroids

    Corticosteroids — also known as steroids — can help make breathing through the nose easier by reducing swelling and mucus in the nasal passageway.
    Here are Money’s picks for the best corticosteroid intranasal sprays — as in, products you administer through your nose. We’ve included information on their active ingredients and notes about their efficacy and side effects.

    These products are among 16 types of cough, cold and allergy treatments assessed for us by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Flonase Allergy Relief Fluticasone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    #2
    		Nasacort Allergy 24HR Triamcinolone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    #3
    		FlutiCare Fluticasone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    #4
    		Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief Fluticasone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    • Gentle mist
    #5
    		Aller-Flo Fluticasone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    #6
    		ClariSpray Fluticasone
    • Lasts 24 hours
    • Relieves nasal congestion
    • Non-drowsy
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

