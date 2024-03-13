Best OTC Drugs 2024

Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Drugs of 2024

    Best OTC Choices in Iron Supplements

    With iron an essential substance for growth and development, the metal is available in supplement form for those with low levels in their body. But too much iron is also problematic, so it's especially wise to consult a doctor about whether you should take it supplementally.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best iron supplements, along with information on each of them.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #1
    		Feosol Original Iron Supplement Ferrous sulfate
    • Tablets
    • Easy-to-swallow design
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #7
    		Floradix Iron + Herbs Thiamin Riboflavin Vitamin B6 Vitamin B12 Ferrous gluconate
    • Liquid
    • Alcohol-free
    • Preservative-free
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #4
    		Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron Vitamin B12 Vitamin C Folic acid Calcium Iron Phosphorus Raw probiotic and enzyme blend Raw organic fruit and vegetable blend
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #6
    		MegaFood Blood Builder Vitamin C Folate Vitamin B12 Iron bisglycinate Organic beetroot Food blend
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #3
    		Nature Made Iron Ferrous sulfate
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #8
    		NATURELO Vegan Iron Supplement Vitamin C Ferrous bisglycinate chelate Organic beet root Organic spinach Organic kale Organic swiss chard Organic pumpkin
    • Capsules
    • Gentle on stomach
    • Vegan
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    #9
    		NovaFerrum Iron Capsules Elemental iron (as polysaccharide iron complex)
    • Capsules
    • Sugar-free
    • Vegan
    • Easy-to-swallow design
    • Safe for people 12 years and older
    #2
    		Slow Fe Slow Release Iron Supplement Ferrous sulfate
    • Controlled-release tablets
    • Easy-to-swallow design
    • Less stomach side effects
    • Taken once a day
    #5
    		Solgar Gentle Iron Iron bisglycinate
    • Capsules
    • Gentle on stomach
    • Taken once a day
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

