Best OTC Choices in Iron Supplements

With iron an essential substance for growth and development, the metal is available in supplement form for those with low levels in their body. But too much iron is also problematic, so it's especially wise to consult a doctor about whether you should take it supplementally.

Here are Money’s picks for the best iron supplements, along with information on each of them.

These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.