Best OTC Choices in Joint Health Supplements

    Supplements billed as helping to boost the health of joints include ingredients as glucosamine and chondroitin. While the supplements may provide pain relief for some, there’s little evidence that they do so for all who are experiencing joint pain.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best joint health supplements, along with information on their active ingredients and more.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer data.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #5
    		Doctor's Best Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM Chloride Sodium Potassium Glucosamine sulfate Chondroitin sulfate Methylsulfonylmethane
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    • Gluten-free
    #10
    		Flex-a-Min Triple Strength Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Collagen Boswellia sulfate Citrus bioflavonoids Hyaluronic acid
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    • Tablets
    #9
    		GNC Triple Strength Fish Oil Omega-3s
    • Capsules
    • Taken once daily with food
    #8
    		Kirkland Signature Glucosamine with MSM Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane
    • Tablets
    • Taken once a day
    • Large size
    #3
    		Nature's Bounty Joint Support Complex Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Boron Manganese Vitamin C
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • For adults only
    • Gluten-free
    #4
    		NOW Foods Glucosamine & Chondroitin with MSM Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane
    • Capsules
    • Taken once a day
    • Vegan
    #2
    		Osteo Bi-Flex Triple Strength Vitamin C Manganese Sodium Glucosamine Boswellia serrata extract Chondroitin sulfate Methylsulfonylmethane Collagen Boswellia serrata Boron Hyaluronic acid
    • Taken once a day
    • Tablets
    • For adults only
    #1
    		Schiff Move Free Advanced Plus MSM & Vitamin D3 Vitamin D Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Uniflex Chondroitin sulfate Hyaluronic acid
    • Tablets
    • Taken once or twice a day
    • For adults only
    #6
    		Solgar Glucosamine Hyaluronic Acid Chondroitin MSM Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Collagen
    • Tablets
    • For adults only
    • Shellfish-free
    #7
    		Zenwise Health Joint Support Glucosamine Methylsulfonylmethane Chondroitin sulfate Boswellia serrata Turmeric root Hyaluronic acid
    • Tablets
    • Gluten-free
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

