Best OTC Drugs of 2024
    Best OTC Choices in Lactose Intolerance Products

    Products that fight lactose intolerance work by boosting the enzyme (lactase) that helps your body break down the sugar found in milk products.

    Here are Money’s picks for the best lactose intolerance products, along with information on their active ingredients and notes about efficacy and side effects.

    These products were selected by drugs.com, using a unique methodology that combines expert assessment with analysis of online reviews, ratings and other customer information.

    The information provided on Money.com is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products featured may not be right for everyone and may carry risk even if available without a prescription. Read the product’s label and consult with a professional for individual medical advice.

    By: Paul Reynolds
    Published:

    Published: Mar 13, 2024. Read the full methodology here. Source:Drugs.com

    Rank
    		Medication
    		Active Ingredients
    		Important Points
    #9
    		CVS Dairy Relief Lactase
    • Taken with dairy products
    • Safe to use in children 4 years and older
    • Available in tablets
    • Prevents gas, bloating, and diarrhea from dairy
    #2
    		DairyCare Lactase enzyme Lactobacillus acidophilus
    • Available in capsules
    • Capsules can be opened for children under 6 years old
    • Taken once a day
    #8
    		Digestive Advantage Lactose Support Bacillus coagulans Lactase
    • Available in capsules
    • Safe to use in people 8 years and older
    • Capsules can be opened and sprinkled onto food or drink
    • Taken with dairy products
    #3
    		Kirkland Signature Fast Acting Lactase Lactase enzyme
    • Available in tablets
    • Taken with dairy products
    • Prevents gas, bloating, and diarrhea from dairy
    #1
    		Lactaid Fast Act Lactase enzyme
    • Prevents gas, bloating, and diarrhea from dairy
    • Available in tablets
    • Taken with dairy foods
    • Safe for people 4 years and older
    #6
    		Nature's Way Lactase Lactase enzyme
    • Available in capsules
    • Taken with dairy products
    • Supports digestion of dairy
    #7
    		NOW Foods Dairy Digest Complete Protease Lactase Lipase
    • Available in capsules
    • Vegan
    • Taken with dairy products
    #4
    		Up & Up Fast Acting Dairy Digestive Lactase enzyme
    • Available in tablets
    • Taken with dairy products
    • Prevents gas, bloating, and diarrhea from dairy
    #5
    		Walgreens Lactase Enzyme Digestive Supplement Lactase enzyme
    • Available in tablets
    • Taken with dairy products
    • Prevents gas, bloating, and diarrhea from dairy
    Featured drugs are available without a prescription in the U.S. and may not be available with or without a prescription in other locations.

